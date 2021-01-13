WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 677845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.34.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

