Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WFC opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

