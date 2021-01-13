WePower (WPR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $207,538.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. WePower has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $207,538.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One WePower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a token. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,333,762 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network.

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

