Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Up 156.5% in December

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

