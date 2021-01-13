Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Price Target Increased to C$0.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

