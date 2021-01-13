Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.94.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

