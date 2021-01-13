WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 17145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

