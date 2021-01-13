Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 136340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.