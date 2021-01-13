Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) & Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Navient alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Navient and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 2 5 0 2.71 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient currently has a consensus price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navient and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.53 billion 0.38 $597.00 million $2.64 4.23 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Navient has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navient beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.