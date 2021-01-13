Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of WY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 245,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,623. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

