Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

