Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$6.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.89.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

