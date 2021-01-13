William Blair Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FC stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $346.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28, a PEG ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

