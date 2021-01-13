WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.38. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 554,912 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIMI. BidaskClub cut WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

