Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.48

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

