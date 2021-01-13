WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 12,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter.

