WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.97

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.96, with a volume of 4272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

