Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of WWD opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

