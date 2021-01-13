Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $230.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,554. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $1,707,611.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,894 shares of company stock worth $124,478,344 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Workday by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,582 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 38,380.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

