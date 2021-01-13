Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $1.96 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

