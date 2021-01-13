WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Shares Up 5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 2,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WuXi AppTec in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUXIF)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

