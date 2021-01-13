X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 58,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. X Financial has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

