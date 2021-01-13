X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

XFOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,479. The company has a market cap of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

