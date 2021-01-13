Xaya (CHI) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $3,336.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,409,175 coins and its circulating supply is 45,267,048 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

