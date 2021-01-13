xBTC Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.54 million and $6,282.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00258644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063954 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062557 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,071 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi.

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

