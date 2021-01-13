Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Ecolab by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 66,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.94. 12,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

