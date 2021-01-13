Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

