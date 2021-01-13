Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 163,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.