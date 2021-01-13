Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 174,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.