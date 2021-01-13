Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $62.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,183.36. 116,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,764. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

