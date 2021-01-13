Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. 110,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

