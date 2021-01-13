Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.55. 474,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

