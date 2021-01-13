Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 97,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The stock has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

