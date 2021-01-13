Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce $21.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the highest is $57.01 million. Xencor reported sales of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,413,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after buying an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 268,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 188,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,778. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

