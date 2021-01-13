Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.84

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.84 and last traded at $153.84, with a volume of 48805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,733 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xilinx by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

