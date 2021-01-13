XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $124,822,000.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of U traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.