XR Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $17,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,157. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

