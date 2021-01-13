Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 210,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 150,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.68% of Xtant Medical worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.