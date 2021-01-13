Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Up 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 69,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,261,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

