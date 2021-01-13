Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $3.85. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 23,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Xunlei by 35.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

