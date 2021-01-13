YEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,019.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. YEE has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $143,019.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

