Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -187.93 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Yelp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

