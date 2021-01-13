Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $373.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.50 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $347.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. 16,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $178,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

