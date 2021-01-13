Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 13,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

