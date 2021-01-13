Zacks: Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce $131.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. BeiGene reported sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $343.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.72 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $835.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.04.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $288.93 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.24.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

