Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 4,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

