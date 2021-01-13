Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 1,217,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

