Zacks: Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

