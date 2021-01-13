Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.36 Million

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $357.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. Infinera reported sales of $384.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Infinera stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 37,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

