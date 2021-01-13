Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $451.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.20 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $422.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $4,001,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 265.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,193. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

